Coinlancer (CL) 1-Day Volume Hits $591,165.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $591,165.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 115.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

