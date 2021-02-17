CoinPoker (CHP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $3.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00834456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045640 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.51 or 0.04878596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015969 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

