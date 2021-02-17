CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1,951.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,950.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006929 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008706 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

