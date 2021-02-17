Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,337 shares during the quarter. Collectors Universe makes up 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 3.20% of Collectors Universe worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

