CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading Up 5.4%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 431,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 150,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

