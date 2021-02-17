Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

