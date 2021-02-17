Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

