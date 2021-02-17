Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 41,345 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

VIG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

