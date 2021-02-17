Colony Family Offices LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 134,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,328. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

