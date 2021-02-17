Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. 39,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

