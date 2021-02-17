Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 202,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

