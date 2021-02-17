Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM remained flat at $$96.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

