Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 484,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 31.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,973 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

