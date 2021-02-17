Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 14.3%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 9,719,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,199,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

