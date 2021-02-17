ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00199501 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00041405 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,677,730,912 coins and its circulating supply is 12,636,689,085 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

