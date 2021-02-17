Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 393,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

