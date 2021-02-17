Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 442,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $143,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 443,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

