Comerica Bank Acquires 1,174 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.