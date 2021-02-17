Comerica Bank Acquires 14,934 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 155,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.