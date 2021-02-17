Comerica Bank Buys 37,216 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

MRO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

