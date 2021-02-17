Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000.

NYSE:LU opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

