Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

