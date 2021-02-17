Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Spire worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

