Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Ingevity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingevity by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

