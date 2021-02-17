Comerica Bank Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 83,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

