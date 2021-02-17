Comerica Bank Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $7,958,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. CWM LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4,062.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.30.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

