Comerica Bank Has $1.87 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Perficient worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

