Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

