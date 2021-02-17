Comerica Bank Has $2.04 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE FRT opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

