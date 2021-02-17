Comerica Bank Has $2.07 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

TREE opened at $352.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

