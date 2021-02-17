Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

