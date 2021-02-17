Comerica Bank Purchases 1,034 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.