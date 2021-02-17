Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:STM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.
Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.