Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

