Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 170,460 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $31.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

