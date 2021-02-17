Comerica Bank Sells 1,914 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

