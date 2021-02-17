Comerica Bank Sells 227,777 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,777 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.