Comerica Bank Sells 33,047 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

