Comerica Bank Sells 4,040 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

