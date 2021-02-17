Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$8.92. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$8.71, with a volume of 403,914 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.91.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

