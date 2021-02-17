CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 12.6%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 6,074,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 2,167,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Get CommScope alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.