Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 1,499,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,778. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,599,085. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.