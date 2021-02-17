Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

