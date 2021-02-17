Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $561,000.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.91.

BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

