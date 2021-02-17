Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 3 0 2.75 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential downside of 26.10%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 30.59 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -3.56 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 10.12 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats DarioHealth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

