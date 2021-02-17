Comparing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 7.24 $461.47 million $11.15 36.20 INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 14.49 -$2.17 million ($0.32) -13.53

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 14.66% 16.33% 7.66% INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 9 1 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $421.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats INVO Bioscience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

