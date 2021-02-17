Comparing U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.34 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -1.38

U.S. Well Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.81%.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

