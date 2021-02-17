Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

