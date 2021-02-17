Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,293.25

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,293.25 ($16.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,469.50 ($19.20), with a volume of 2,054,880 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,398.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,293.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.

In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

