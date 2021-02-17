Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%.

CMP stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

