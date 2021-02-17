Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

